A 15-year-old cloakroom attendant named Islam Khalilov saved over 100 lives during a terror attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. His actions were captured in a viral video, showcasing his bravery and quick thinking. Khalilov is expected to receive honors from Russian law enforcement and Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, and his favorite sports club, FC Spartak Moscow, presented him with free passes.