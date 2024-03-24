Rahul Gandhi condemns Moscow terror attack

The death toll from Friday's attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow has reached at least 133, with the Islamic State claiming responsibility.

Updated On - 24 March 2024, 05:01 PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the ‘dastardly’ terrorist attack in Moscow and expressed his condolences for the bereaved families on Saturday.

At least 133 people have died in the Friday attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, for which the Islamic State has taken responsibility.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families affected by the dastardly terrorist attack in Moscow. I strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the attack on behalf of his party and called terrorism as the “biggest threat” to humanity and peace.

“The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent people in Moscow. Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and peace. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims and in this hour of sorrow, we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia and the Russian Federation,” Kharge said on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while condemning the attack, said terrorism is a “violent and cruel act against humanity” and has “no place in the civilized world.”

“The terrible terrorist attack in Moscow, the capital of Russia, is extremely condemnable. Terrorism is a violent and cruel act against humanity and has no place in the civilized world. India has always been a supporter of the idea of peace, harmony and world brotherhood and that is the right path for the future,” she posted on her X handle.

Meanwhile, the Russian intelligence agencies have arrested 11 people, including four ‘terrorists’, who they claimed were ‘directly’ involved in the terrorist attack.

Five armed men opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd at the Crocus City Hall, which was almost full with the maximum capacity of 7,500. The indiscriminate firing ahead of the performance by a music band created immense panic situation, RT News reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of ‘national mourning’ and has vowed to punish the terrorists behind the attack, TASS reported.

In a televised address to people of Russia, he said, “I declare March 24 a day of national mourning,” the head of state said in a televised address to Russians.”

“Our people, our children, just like the Nazis that once killed our people during the war. They do the same. All the orchestrators, all those who are responsible for this crime will inevitably be found responsible, they will pay. We will identify everyone who stands behind these terrorists and they will pay. This is a strike against Russia,” Putin said.