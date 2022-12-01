Mosque committee in Assam asks people not to join burial for those addicted to drugs

Nagaon: In a bid to tackle drug menace, a mosque and a Kabristan committee in central Assam’s Nagaon district have decided not to participate in the burial of people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in drugs trade, said the Committee officials.

The executive body of Juria Udmari Balugutia Jame Mosque and Juria Colony Jalah Anchalik Kabristan Committee said it took the decision to fight against drug menace in the area. Imran Hussain, president of Juria Colony Jalah Anchalik Kabristan Committee told ANI that several youth of their locality are involved in the illegal drug trade and many children have become addicted to drugs. “On many occasions we appealed to people, youths of our locality who are involved in the illegal drugs trade or addicted to drugs, to give up drugs, but they didn’t listen to our appeal. Police arrested them, but a few months later they came out on bail. Now we have decided that we will not perform Janaza for such people who are addicted to drugs or involved in the illegal drugs trade and passed away. We want to send a message to our society that we, give up drugs and do good work. We want that, drugs menace should be ended from our society,” Imran Hussain said.

Meanwhile, the executive body of Juria Udmari Balugutia Jame Mosque has also taken a similar decision. “When a person addicted to drugs or involved in the illegal drugs trade passes away, our Mosque committee will not make a public announcement of that person’s demise. During the executive body meeting, we have also decided that the Mosque committee will not provide the Janaza carrier and no Imam will perform the Janaza Namaz for such person,” Fazlul Hoque Maral, president of Juria Udmari Balugutia Jame Mosque Committee said.

Notably, the present Assam government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared war against drugs and drugs worth more than Rs 900 crore were seized in the state since May 2021.