Mother killed while trying to save son from mob in UP

UP Police have arrested two suspects and are trying to identify others involved in the attack

By IANS Published Date - 11:41 AM, Tue - 21 November 23

Representational Image

Siddharth Nagar: A 58-year-old woman was killed in Shohratgarh area of Uttar Pradesh‘s Siddharth Nagar district while trying to save her son from a mob.

Police have arrested two suspects and are trying to identify others involved in the attack which took place on Monday. According to the police, Shanno Bano’s son Mohammed Saleem, 29, was accused of mobile theft and was being beaten up by a crowd near his house. Shanno rushed to his rescue but was hit on the head by the mob.

She was taken to hospital where she died during treatment. Police circle officer, Shohratgarh, Garvit Singh, said that based on surveillance and statement of locals, two accused identified as Amit Kumar and Imran Khan have been arrested, while efforts to nab others are underway. The woman was inside her house and her husband was away for work when she heard loud cries of help from her son, said the police. The woman rushed out and suddenly came between the attackers and her son and got hit by a stick on her head. She then fell on the ground in a pool of blood, the police officer added.

The locals took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said. The victim’s husband, Mohammed Hamidullah was later informed about his wife’s death. The killing has sparked outrage in the area and locals are demanding strict action against the accused.

Police have assured stern action against the accused.