Motorist electrocuted after live electric wire fell on him in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: A motorist died after a live electric wire fell on him at Dundigal on Monday.

The man, identified as Satyanarayana Reddy (57), who runs a distilled water business was on his way to work on his bike when the incident occurred.

Police said the wire got damaged and fell on him. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Dundigal police and Electricity Department officials reached the spot and took up investigation.