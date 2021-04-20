Motorola launches two new affordable smartphones in India

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched two new affordable G Series smartphones — Moto G60 and Moto G40 — in India, which will be available on Flipkart.

The new Moto G60 will be available from April 27 at just Rs 17,999. While Moto G40 fusion will go on sale from May 1. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Both Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion are thoughtfully designed and exquisitely crafted. Tinted housing surrounding the rear cameras adds a touch of sophistication, the company said in a statement.

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and houses a 6000mAh battery.

The Moto G60 boasts a 108MP quad function camera system along with Ultra Pixel technology that provides 9x light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images.

The front-facing 32MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity.

The Moto G40 is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G for exceptional graphics and lag-free performance.

The 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display is HDR10-compatible for vivid, true-to-life colours with improved brightness and contrast.

The 64MP sensor gives users gorgeous high-res photos with razor-sharp detail, while Quad Pixel technology lets in 4x more light to brighten up those darker moments, the company said.

The Moto G60 fusion and Moto G40 will be available in two incredible colours — dynamic gray and frosted champagne.

