‘Move on:’ Samantha reacts to rumours of Naga Chaitanya dating Shobita Dhulipala

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:35 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday responded to a news report claiming that her PR team has fabricated the Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours.

According to the report, Samantha’s PR team was behind the rumours about Chaitanya dating actor Sobhita. Reacting to the report, Samantha asked people to ‘grow up’ and ‘concentrate’ on their work.

“Rumours on girl – Must be true!! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on, you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!! (sic),” she tweeted.

In 2021, Samantha and Chaitanya ended their marriage, after months of speculations about the couple facing issues in their relationship.

On the career front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming magnum opus, Shakuntalam. She has teamed up with filmmaker Gunasekhar for the first time in this project. She also has a Telugu project titled Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in the Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Major.