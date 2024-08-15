Movie review: “AAY” is a light-hearted entertainer with a twist

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 15 August 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: ‘AAY’ is an out and out entertainer that combines friendship, love, and comedy with a twist.

The film centers around three close friends—Karthik (Narne Nithiin), Subbu (RajKumar Kasireddy), and Hari (Ankith Koyya)—whose bond is the foundation of the story. The plot takes a turn when Karthik falls in love with Pallavi (Nayan Sarika), a girl who happens to catch Subbu’s eye as well.

This love triangle sets the stage for a series of events that blend humor with the emotional.

The first half of the film is a laugh riot, filled with moments that the current generation can easily relate to. The dynamic between the three friends is portrayed with a natural ease, making their interactions entertaining. Karthik and Subbu’s rivalry over Pallavi is treated with humour which seems light and engaging.

The pre-interval twist is a standout moment that not only surprises but also shifts the tone of the film in an unexpected way. However, the second half struggles to maintain the momentum. The story falls into a more predictable pattern, with unnecessary elements that slow down the pace. The narrative begins to feel repetitive, and the lags are noticeable.

Despite this, the film manages to recover with a surprising twist towards the end. This twist, while delayed, adds a fresh perspective to the story and leaves the audience thoroughly engaged.

The performances in “AAY” are commendable across the board.

RajKumar Kasireddy and Ankith Koyya deliver strong performances as Subbu and Hari, bringing humor and warmth to their roles. Their chemistry with Narne Nithiin, who plays Karthik, is another highlight of the film. Nithiin’s portrayal of Karthik is earnest, and he effectively conveys the character’s emotional journey. Nayan Sarika does justice to her role as Pallavi, capturing the complexities of her character with ease.

“AAY” is a small film with a big heart. While the second half may not live up to the promise of the first, the film’s overall charm and the unexpected twist in the climax make it worth watching.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted entertainer with a touch of drama and a surprising ending, “AAY” is a good option to consider.