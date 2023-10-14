MP assembly polls: Early voters in Indore to get free poha, jalebi

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17

By PTI Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Representational Image

Indore: The proprietors of shops located in ’56 Dukan’, a famous food hub in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, have decided to offer free snacks comprising poha and jalebi to those casting votes early in the upcoming assembly elections, a move aimed at boosting the voter turnout.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17.

The shopkeepers have announced that anybody who casts a vote in the early hours of polls will get free poha and jalebi after showing the indelible ink mark on the finger.

Talking to PTI about it, Gunjan Sharma, the president of 56 Dukan Traders’ Association, said on Saturday, “Indore occupies the top position in the country as far as cleanliness is concerned. We want our city to top in terms of voting as well. For this, we have decided to offer free poha and jalebi to those who cast their vote.” “The offer will remain operational only till 9 am on November 17, the day of voting. After this, every voter will be given a special discount of 10 per cent on the bill of poha-jalebi throughout that day,” Sharma said.

Poha is a popular snack made from flattened rice, while jalebi is a deep-fried delicacy soaked in sugar syrup.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given the status of ‘Clean Street Food Hub” to 56 Dukan as the outlets here met the set criteria.

During the 2018 state assembly elections, there were a total of 14.72 lakh voters on five seats in Indore’s urban area where 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

In the current assembly elections, a total of 15.55 lakh voters are registered in these five assembly seats.