MP: Stampede in temple injures over dozen people

By IANS Published Date - 03:37 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Bhopal: Over a dozen people were reported injured in a stampede at a centuries old Shiva temple in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

As per the report, a large number of devotees were present at the temple when the stampede occurred as an electric wire fell on some of them. As of now, officials have not confirmed any casualty.

The injured persons, including women and children, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Some of them who were critical were referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Rewa, around 50 km from the spot.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh and Collector Pratibha Pal have rushed to the spot. The centuries old Shiva temple is located in Dev Talab, where around 3000-4000 devotees visit every day.