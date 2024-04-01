MS Dhoni becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to score 7,000 T20 runs

The 42-year-old achieved this feat during a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

By ANI Published Date - 1 April 2024, 11:40 AM

Visakhapatnam: Legendary Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni on Sunday became the first Indian glovesman to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 42-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the match, Dhoni was at his best. Coming at the end, CSK’s five-time IPL champion former captain smashed 37 in just 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. His strike rate was 231.25. The result did not matter to CSK fans, as they were happy to see their ‘Thala‘ bat and punish pacer Anrich Nortje by smashing him for 20 runs in the last over.

As a designated wicketkeeper-batter, Dhoni has scored 7,036 runs. In 380 T20s, Dhoni has made 7,308 runs at an average of 38.06, with 28 half-centuries. His best score is 84*. His strike rate is 134.78.

The most runs by a designated wicketkeeper-batter is by South Africa’s Quinton De Kock, who has made 8,578 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter. Overall, including matches, Kock has scored 9,407 runs in 329 T20 matches, at an average of 32.10 and a strike rate of over 137, with six centuries and 59 fifties.

DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell.

CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.