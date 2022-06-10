‘Ms Marvel’ Iman Vellani reveals how she was cast for the role

Mumbai: Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who stars as Kamala Khan in the newly released series ‘Ms Marvel’, recently opened up on her casting process for the miniseries. The news of her casting for the project was broken to her on the last day of high school.

Elaborating on the same, Iman said, “I got cast on the last day of high school. I was hanging out with my friends, and I got a text from the casting director to come on a video conference call. So I come on the call, and it’s Kevin Feige and all the producers and directors. But I didn’t even notice them because I am obsessed with Kevin Feige and Marvel. Kevin said, ‘it’s unanimous, we want you to be Ms Marvel, and I just went into complete shock.”

Getting the opportunity to play Ms Marvel was very personal to the young actress. Talking about her excitement to play Ms. Marvel, Iman said, “The idea of playing Ms. Marvel was just so natural because of the parallels between my life and Kamala’s in the story.”

“We are so much alike, and I have so much love for the character, which is why I sent in an audition tape. I didn’t want to be an actor, but because it was Ms Marvel and I have loved the comic for years, it felt like I had no choice because I knew my ten-year-old self would hate me if I didn’t audition,” she further mentioned.

Vellani makes her acting debut as Ms Marvel, and is supported by a diverse cast including Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat.

‘Ms Marvel’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.