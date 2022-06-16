Marvel Cinematic Universe has become home for music composer A-Zal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Ms. Marvel’, which is the newest superhero venture of MCU, has been leaving everyone in awe. The show has been trending all over the world.

A-Zal a.k.a. Atif Afzal is proud to be associated as a music composer with MCU again with ‘Ms. Marvel’ as its one of the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Previously, he worked over Marvel’s Loki starring Tom Hiddlestone.

Having worked on several Hollywood films in his career, he believes this project ‘Ms. Marvel’ was destined to bring in Indian talent together such as Farhan Akhtar and Yusuf Khan. It’s wonderful to know Marvel has been quite experimental in their approach and giving global talent a platform.

A-Zal has also worked on Hollywood projects like ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘Twilight Zone – 2’ in the past, along with CBS Network and Alicia Keys’s ‘Resort to Love’ with Netflix.

He says, “When you work with Marvel, you better work like Marvel. I have produced my best work while working with MCU and it keeps getting better. I did one soundtrack for Loki and it led to my second project with Marvel. For ‘Ms. Marvel’, I have composed two soundtracks. This is just the start, the projects in my pipeline are all very exciting and the world will see some of my best work in Hollywood.”

Moving from Bollywood to Hollywood, A-Zal has come a long way.