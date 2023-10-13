Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 5 cr to Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee

By ANI Published Date - 07:40 AM, Fri - 13 October 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday donated Rs 5 crore to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after offering prayers at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district and Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district.

Upon reaching Badrinath, Mukesh Ambani and his family were cordially welcomed by Kishore Pawar, the Vice President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

The Temple Committee Vice President extended his warm greetings to the esteemed guests and escorted them to the revered temple.

Mukesh Ambani, known for his prominent role in the business world, took this opportunity to offer heartfelt prayers at the holy shrine.

The Badrinath Dham, nestled in the picturesque Himalayan region, holds immense religious significance for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Amid the serene and divine surroundings, Mukesh Ambani and his family experienced a spiritual sojourn as they partook in the sacred rituals and sought blessings at the revered temple.

The visit of the Ambani family to Badrinath Dham underscores the significance of spirituality and religious devotion alongside their noteworthy roles in the business world.

As the serene ambiance of Badrinath embraced them, the Ambani family’s spiritual journey undoubtedly provided them with moments of tranquillity and reverence in the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

