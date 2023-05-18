| Mumbai First Executive Meeting Of Shiv Senaubt To Be Held On June 18

Mumbai: First executive meeting of Shiv Sena(UBT) to be held on June 18

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will speak at the meeting which will be held in Worli area

By PTI Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will speak at the meeting which will be held in Worli area

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its first executive meeting since the split in the original Shiv Sena in Mumbai on June 18, a party source said on Wednesday.

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will speak at the meeting which will be held in Worli area, he said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of district chiefs of the party here.

Office-bearers from the taluka level upwards from across Maharashtra will participate in the meeting where the political path ahead and organisational strengthening will be discussed, the source said.

Thackeray will also address a gathering on June 19, the original Shiv Sena’s foundation day, at the Shanmukhanand Hall here.

The party will also be organising the `Chavdi Andolan’ throughout the state in the next one month where its workers will apprise people of how the Supreme Court’s recent judgement was in favour of the Thackeray-led group.

The SC, dealing with petitions regarding the split in the Sena in June 2022, held that the then governor should not have asked Thackeray to prove his majority in the Assembly, but also said that the Thackeray government could not be reinstated as he resigned as chief minister before the floor test.

Also Read Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena party name, Bow and Arrow symbol