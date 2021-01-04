Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik reach NCB office

According to the court order, Rhea and Showik have to mark their attendance at the NCB office on the first Monday of every month. The siblings left the office after performing the routine procedure.

By | Published: 1:36 pm 1:57 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Monday to mark their monthly attendance.

Their father Indrajit Chakraborty also accompanied them.

According to the court order, Rhea and Showik have to mark their attendance at the NCB office on the first Monday of every month. The siblings left the office after performing the routine procedure.

The NCB had arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in September 2020 in connection with a case emerging out of the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea walked out on bail from Mumbai’s Byculla jail on October 7 while Showik was granted bail on December 2 last year.