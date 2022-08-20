Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad: BJP, BJYM activists taken into custody

08:12 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: At least 18 Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists were taken into preventive custody when they reached Shilpa Kalavedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was performing on Saturday.

Even as the show began around 5.30 pm amidst heavy police presence, some of the alleged protestors, clad in safari dress to mislead the police, reached there. However, the police who grew suspicious over their body language and checked them. They were taken into custody as they did not have any identity documents.

The show is expected to continue till 7.30 pm. Earlier, BJP legislator T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad police and several leaders of the BJYM were detained at their local police stations.

A large contingent of police has been deployed at Shilpa Kalavedika after some organizations and leaders demanded cancellation of the show following his alleged derogatory comments against Lord Ram and Sita during his performances.

The Cyberabad police have tightened security around the venue with the Cyberabad Special Operations Teams and the Madhapur zone police assisted by Armed Reserve platoons being deployed at the venue.