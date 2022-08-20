Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad: Tight security at venue

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:41 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: A large contingent of police has been deployed at Shilpa Kalavedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui will perform this evening. Some organizations and leaders have demanded the cancellation of the show following his alleged derogatory comments against Lord Ram and Sita during his earlier performances.

The Cyberabad police have tightened security around the venue with the Cyberabad Special Operations Teams and the Madhapur zone police assisted by Armed Reserve platoons being deployed at the venue.

According to police sources, thorough frisking of all attendees would be done and they would not be allowed to carry water bottles or snacks into the venue. Senior officials of the Cyberabad police were also present at the venue to tackle any incident.

Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh had repeatedly demanded that the State government cancel the show. He had also threatened to disrupt the show and appealed to the people to buy tickets and gain entry into the venue.