Musings on motherhood: Inspiring titles to stream

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: Yes, it’s past Mother’s Day but the role of a mother is not just invaluable but also awe-inspiring. To encapsulate the essence of motherhood in a single word seems daunting, yet if one were to attempt it, “resilient” would undoubtedly be the first. In today’s era where the strides of women echo across professional and personal spheres alike, the seemingly effortless juggling act performed by mothers is nothing short of extraordinary.

In celebration of all the wonderful mothers, tune into a curated selection of enriching titles that we have put together. Sit back, and enjoy as we take you on a journey of reflection, connection, and celebration.

New Borns and New Moms

Platform: Audible

‘New Borns and New Moms’ isn’t just an audiobook; it’s a lifeline for moms! Authored by Dr. Farah Adam Mukadam, this essential guide blends scientific expertise with cultural understanding to navigate the complexities of childcare in urban India.

Mothers and Daughters

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In ‘Mothers and Daughters’, Selma Blair portrays a pregnant photographer figuring out her journey through motherhood while confronting her strained relationship with her mother. This film explores the intricate dynamics between mothers and daughters, navigating through the complexities of pregnancy, adoption, and estrangement.

Darlings

Platform: Netflix

In ‘Darlings’, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt depict a compelling mother-daughter relationship navigating through adversity. Their portrayal highlights the profound impact of maternal support, showcasing the resilience of the mother-daughter bond in facing challenges together. Through their journey of self-discovery and healing, they prove the unwavering strength of a mother’s love in overcoming obstacles.

Advice for Working Moms

Platform: Audible

This audiobook focuses on the relentless juggling act of balancing career and family – a familiar narrative for many working mothers, where the weight of caregiving and household responsibilities often falls disproportionately on their shoulders.

Mom

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The comedy series chronicles the lives of single mom Christy Plunkett and her mother, Bonnie. As they navigate life’s twists and turns, both women find themselves in unexpected positions: Christy, on the path to realising her dream of becoming a lawyer, and Bonnie, embracing a newfound romantic relationship and marriage.

Mimi

Platform: Netflix

In the heartwarming comedy-drama ‘Mimi’, directed by Laxman Utekar, we are beckoned into the world of the protagonist, portrayed with finesse by Kriti Sanon. Set against the backdrop of a quaint village, Mimi’s dreams of making it big in the acting world take a wild turn when she courageously takes the role of a surrogate mother. She navigates through unforeseen twists and turns, challenging societal norms and redefining the meaning of family.

The Kickass Single Mom

Platform: Audible

In the audiobook, ‘The Kickass Single Mom’, Emma Johnson shares her journey from a struggling single mom to a thriving professional. This comprehensive guide challenges societal doubts, empowering women to build fulfilling careers and nurture personal passions. Drawing from her experiences and those of other successful single moms, Emma provides actionable advice and heartfelt inspiration.