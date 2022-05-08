| Musk Says Twitter Staff May Face Extreme Workloads If He Takes Over

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:50 AM, Sun - 8 May 22

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that Twitter staff may face ‘extreme’ workloads if he takes over the micro-blogging platform.

While replying to an earlier tweet he shared about his plans for the micro-blogging site, he mentioned that he will still graft even harder than them to make the firm a success.

“Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Musk had revealed that Twitter will focus deeply on hardcore software engineering, design, and more, following the completion of the acquisition of the micro-blogging site.

The Tesla CEO also said that he strongly believes that all managers in a technical area “must be technically excellent”.

“If Twitter acquisition completes, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware,” Musk tweeted late Friday.

“I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent. Managers in software must write great software or it is like being a cavalry captain who cannot ride a horse!”

He tagged an article from Fortune, along with one of his tweets that said “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250 per cent since Musk moved to take over”.