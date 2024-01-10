Muslim man hosts dinner for Sabarimala pilgrims

The pilgrims sang 'bhajans' and conducted worship at his residence, where Khashim's family joined in, along with hundreds of 'maldharis'—those who commit to visiting Sabarimala.

By IANS Updated On - 10 January 2024, 11:15 AM

Koppal: The photos and videos of a Muslim family hosting ‘anna santarpana (to provide food with gratification)’ for Sabarimala pilgrims have gone viral on social media in Karnataka.

The gesture was being appreciated by people across the state.

Khashim Ali Muddaballi, district president of Pinjara community, had hosted the anna santarpana programme for Hindu pilgrims at his residence located in Jayanagar locality of Koppal city in north Karnataka.

Khashim said that all religions are one, and one should know the essence of all religions.

Recently, a group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who were on way to Sabarimala temple in Kerala, faced the threat of wildlife attacks during night. They were relieved after being allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, were praised for accommodating the Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims, who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district, undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. The pilgrims — Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi — were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The heart- warming gesture of the masjid management was also appreciated.