Mysterious noise causes panic in landslide-hit Wayanad

Local residents reported hearing a loud noise followed by a sudden jolt, prompting an investigation by government authorities. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is reviewing seismic records and conducting local reconnaissance to identify any anomalies.

By PTI Published Date - 9 August 2024, 02:00 PM

Wayanad: People living in Edakkal area of Kerala’s landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

“As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements,” it said.

The sound was heard at around 10.15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.