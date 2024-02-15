Nadal withdraws from Qatar Open, citing readiness concerns

The 37-year-old stated that he won't be able to compete in Doha but is aiming for an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March, followed by Indian Wells later in the month

New Delhi: Former world no. 1 tennis star Rafael Nadal has further delayed his comeback after pulling out of the upcoming Qatar Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was due to compete at the event in Doha which begins on February 19. But, the 37-year-old said he is won’t be able compete in Doha and targeting in an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March, and Indian Wells later in the month.

“I would have loved to play in Doha, where the tournament team, as well as the amazing Qatar fans have always supported me greatly. Unfortunately I am not ready to compete and I won’t be able to come to Doha where I really wanted to be and play again after that unforgettable win in 2014.

“I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament,” the Spaniard wrote on X.

Nadal made his long-awaited return after almost a year out with injury at January’s Brisbane International. He reached the quarterfinal but sustained a muscle tear near his hip during his encounter against Jordan Thompson.

The injury caused Nadal to withdraw from the Australian Open a week before the Grand Slam began.