Naga Chaitanya isn’t interested in remaking Hollywood films

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya may have starred in the official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ recently, but the Telugu film star isn’t interested in acting in any other iconic Hollywood films.

“Although I am heavily inspired by a lot of Hollywood films and actors, I wouldn’t want to remake an iconic film. I don’t think I would do justice to already successful films. I take inspiration from Hollywood actors and their style but I think original movies are my forte,” shared Chaitanya, speaking exclusively to ‘Telangana Today’.

The ‘100% Love’ actor added that Al Pacino, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan Gosling are his all-time favourite Hollywood stars. Chaitanya said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Tom Cruise since my childhood. Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ recently made me realise how amazing he is, how he’s not aged at all and is getting more dynamic by the day. So, maybe I would love to act in a movie that is heavily inspired by such films but not in a remake.”

With the lines between local and global cinema blurring, would Chaitanya like to venture into Hollywood? “Of course, but you don’t know when opportunities knock on your door. My process right now is to keep bettering my skillset and crave maximum exposure. I like to maneuverer into things organically while keeping my options open,” shared Chaitanya.

Chaitanya heaped praises on Dhanush for his role in the Netflix film ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. “I watched it and it is awesome what Dhanush has done in the movie. I really loved his action sequences; I would really enjoy a role like that or maybe a Bond role,” said the ‘Love Story’ star.

The actor says that his heart has always been with Telugu cinema and the audience. “It’s because of my Telugu fans that I have gotten this recognition and I’m forever thankful to them. It’s their energy that pushes me to try new roles and they mean everything to me,” adds Naga Chaitanya.