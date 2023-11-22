Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film is titled ‘Thandel’; here’s the first look

To mark Chaitanya's birthday on November 23, the filmmakers unveiled the first look and title.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, renowned for his romantic roles in most films, has recently ventured into different genres, such as in his last film, ‘Custody’. In his upcoming project, the actor is embracing a mass appeal with rustic looks and a muscular physique. The film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for the national blockbuster ‘Karthikeya 2’, is reportedly inspired by true events in northern Andhra Pradesh, particularly Srikakulam.

While it may have elements of a love story, Chaitanya emphasizes the inclusion of thrilling elements in the narrative.

To mark Chaitanya’s birthday on November 23, the filmmakers unveiled the first look and title. The poster showcases Chaitanya on a boat in the sea, ready to face challenges with the blessings of Goddess Bhavani. Titled ‘Thandel’, the film signifies the bravery and courage of the protagonist.

Expressing his excitement about the role, Naga Chaitanya shared that he has eagerly awaited an opportunity to play such a character. Produced by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures, the film features Sai Pallavi as the lead actress, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Production is set to commence in December.

– Saki