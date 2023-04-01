Nalgonda: MP Lingaiah Yadav objects to Nadda’s comments on BRS government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Rajya Sabha member (BRS) Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Saturday.

Nalgonda: BRS Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Saturday strongly objected to BJP national president JP Nadda‘s reported comments on the BRS government.

Speaking at a media conference here, Lingaiah Yadav said the BJP government at the Centre had indulged in several corrupt deals in the last eight years. MPs of opposition parties were protesting in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the last 15 days demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group, but there was no response from the Narendra Modi government. This was apart from the Centre turning a blind eye on several scams.

However, the BJP, ignoring its faults, were targeting the BRS government, more so because they were jittery seeing the increasing support for the BRS, particularly in Karnataka and Maharashtra. He also warned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to weigh their words before talking about the Chief Minister.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy also spoke.