BRS gears up for polls with Atmeeya Sammelanams

With the Assembly elections likely to be conducted by year end, the Atmeeya Sammelanams are turning out to be ideal platforms for the BRS to discuss strategies for constituency-wise campaigns

Hyderabad: The mood at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Atmeeya Sammelanams is all charged up. Multi-pronged strategies are being chalked out with the main agenda of a hat-trick victory for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, countering the false propaganda by opposition parties through different platforms and ensuring a strong bonding between the party’s leaders and workers.

Cutting across constituencies, including rural and urban, there is a decent turnout of leaders, workers and elected public representatives at the meetings.

The onus was on preparing the party cadre for the elections. This was being done with various strategies to make sure Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was elected to power for the third consecutive term, BRS Hyderabad in-charge and senior leader Dasoju Sravan said.

“The victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not just essential for the BRS party, but for the people of the State as well,” he said.

Amidst all the plans, emphasis was being laid on the welfare of the party workers and ironing out differences, if any, among leaders. Concerns of individual workers and division-wise units were being discussed at length and all the bad air, which could spoil the party’s team spirit, was being cleared, he said.

Showcasing the welfare and development achieved in the State was also one the prime agendas at the meetings. Division-wise and colony-wise works that were executed were being listed out, besides identifying works to be taken up on priority in the future.

The idea was to explain to the party workers about the BJP government’s failures, particularly, the rising prices of essential commodities, discrimination towards Telangana and the Adani row. At the same time, focus was being laid on promoting the good work done by the BRS government all these years and presenting it before the residents in respective areas, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said.

With opposition parties, especially the BJP, propagating false propaganda on social media platforms, BRS leaders, especially elected public representatives, were now training guns to counter the saffron party in its own game.

“We are also countering the false allegations of both the BJP and Congress parties with facts and figures on social media, apart from telling people CM KCR’s view that politics is a game for opposition parties but a task for the BRS,” Sudheer Reddy said.