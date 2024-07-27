Nameplate diktat: Muslims should display their names on eateries without fear, says cleric

Calls upon Muslim community to flaunt their religious identity and Indian-ness

By IANS Published Date - 27 July 2024, 09:21 PM

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) carry water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar on Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court stayed the order for the display of the owners’ name at eateries and food outlets in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan said the real impact of this order would be realised only when dhaba owners, especially the Muslim-owned ones, start displaying their names without any “apprehension or fear”.

He also called upon the Muslim community to flaunt their religious identity and their Indian-ness. Raza, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), said the Supreme Court set the right precedent by staying the “discriminatory” directives of the State government. He said this will not just bury the “damaging tactics” of the government but will also restore the harmony and brotherhood between communities.

“The Supreme Court put a ban on that order. It depends on our perspective, whether we see things negatively or positively. We need to see which decision can harm the country, society and which decision can give us benefits. I felt that the decision was made to harm Muslims. The Supreme Court realised this and rejected the decision,” he said.

The cleric said the Muslim community shouldn’t hide its belief and identity for any reason and should wear it on their sleeves. He added that the impact of the Apex Court order would be realised in toto only when the traders from the community run their businesses with their identity intact.

“I believe that there is no need for Muslims to hide their names, faces, or ways. A Muslim should look like a Muslim. If someone is hiding their identity for business or out of fear, I think it shows a weakness in faith. After the Supreme Court’s decision, I want to see if those who started putting nameplates after the government directive, also display their names now. Muslims should proudly say that they are Muslims and Indians,” he said.