Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ in race for Oscar nominations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:56 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Released in December 2021, Nani and Sai Pallavi’s re-incarnation drama ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ impressed audiences with its heart-warming love story, screenplay, and the authentic performances from the lead cast.

Well, the good news for the Telugu movie lovers is that the film is now in run for Oscar nominations in three different categories- Periodic film, background score and classical cultural dance Indie film, according to the reports by ANI. However, the film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, and Rahul Ravindran. The film was co-produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment. Mickey J Meyer composed the music for the film.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The eligibility period will end on December 31, and nominees will be voted on between January 12 and January 17, 2023. The nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023, and the final vote will take place between March 2 and March 7, 2023. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Academy Awards is November 15.