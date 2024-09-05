Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Home | Cinema &amp; TV | Nanis Hit The Third Case First Look Poster Released

Nani’s HIT: The Third Case first look poster released

The poster of the upcoming film featuring Nani, HIT: The Third Case was released in Hyderabad

By Pratyusha sista
Updated On - 5 September 2024, 04:48 PM
Nani’s HIT: The Third Case first look poster released
tollywood actor Nani's movie Hit: The Third Case poster released

Hyderabad: The first look poster of Nani as Sarkaar in HIT: The Third Case has been released on Thursday. Nani’s character, Sarkaar, was introduced in the second part of the ‘HIT’ franchise as a ruthless police officer. The poster for the third part continues this theme, showing Nani with a bloody axe, smoking a cigar, hinting at a violent and intense action film.

While fans are excited about this new release, Nani is also celebrating the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is nearing the 100-crore mark at the box office. The success meet for the film is taking place on Thursday at Shilpakalavedhika.

HIT: The Third Case  is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, with music by Mickey J Meyer, and is produced by Nani under Wallposter Cinemas. After the success of the first two parts, fans are eagerly waiting for this film to become another box office hit.

Related News

Latest News