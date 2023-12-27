Narayana schools launch third edition of ‘Safalta Ka Rasta: Road to Success’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Narayana schools on Wednesday announced the third edition of ‘Safalta Ka Rasta: Road to Success’, an innovative and inspiring initiative dedicated to fostering academic excellence and overall development among students.

Launched in 2021 in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, the initiative, for CBSE zones, aims to provide a platform for 10th grade students to gain insights, guidance, and motivation for their academic and professional journeys.

This year’s event expanded its horizons across India, offering an opportunity for students to interact with subject experts, experienced counselors, and industry professionals.

Narayana Educational Institution director P Sharani said, “Safalta Ka Rasta is more than an event. It is a platform that aligns with our commitment to providing students with opportunities to explore, learn, and pave their paths toward success.”