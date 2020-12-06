Hyderabad: Narayana students shine in online Physics Brawl

Hyderabad: Narayana students secured fifth rank in the online Physics Brawl, a three-hour Physics competition which churns out the best from students/participants across the world.
According to a press release from Narayana Educational Institutions on Saturday, out of 181 participating teams this year, Sai Teja Varanasi (Narayana, IIT Bombay), Kumar Satyam, Chirag Falor, Krishna Sharma and Hemansh Shah were exceedingly jubilant at the tremendous feat they achieved in the World Wide Open category.
Online Physics Brawl is an annual Physics competition organised by MFF, UK, which puts participants through three hours of stimulating problems, based on real-life scenarios that has become a favourite for every physics lover, it said.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .