Narayana students excel in NSTSE

Hyderabad: Narayana School students have come out with flying colours in the National Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) 2020-21 results by securing All India 1st rank in Class 3rd. They secured seven ranks in the top 10 and 23 ranks in the top 50.

The exam was conducted by the Unified Council for students of Classes 1 to 10. The exam was attempted by as many as 15 lakh students.

Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director of Narayana Group, said that she was proud of this comprehensive victory. “The superior integrated curriculum and superlative academic planning is the reason why Narayana students are coming out in flying colours in all the exams,” she said. The Executive Director of Narayana Group, Puneet Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents, according to a press release.

