Narayana Students excel in KCET-2024

The Narayana students also secured second, fourth, seventh and 10th ranks in B.VSc and B.Sc Nursing and fourth rank in Bachelor in Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences (BNYS).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: The students of Narayana Educational Institutions have achieved top ranks in the Karnataka CET (KCET-2024) exams by securing first and fourth ranks in Engineering, second, third, sixth and ninth ranks in B. Pharma and Pharm. D examinations.

Overall, students of Narayana secured 19 ranks in the top ten, a total of 92 ranks in the top 100, and as many as 399 ranks in the top 1000 across all streams.

“Our comprehensive educational approach, which emphasizes in-depth conceptual understanding, performance evaluation, continuous feedback, and encouragement, ensured the finest preparation for KCET,” Directors, Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, said.

Highlighting the role of technology, the directors said “Our rigorous error analysis system provided students with valuable insights into their strengths and limitations.

The in-house learning application, nLearn, enabled teachers to monitor student progress and provide tailored assistance. Rigorous assessments allowed students to evaluate their standing among competitors and our dedicated staff and tech-enabled framework were the pillars of our success”.