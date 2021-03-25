Narayana students outperform many in JEE Main 2021

As per the details shared by the institute, four out of the thirteen students, who secured 100 per cent marks in the JEE all India level, are from Narayana.

Hyderabad: The students of Narayana Educational Institutions have yet again performed exceptionally well in JEE Main results. As per the details shared by the institute, four out of the thirteen students, who secured 100 per cent marks in the JEE all India level, are from Narayana. A total of 66 Narayana students scored subject-wise 100 per cent in the engineering entrance examination.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana, managing director of the institute shared that Narayana’s unparalleled yearly success is a result of the institute’s well researched and definitive curriculum developed by experts, which gives strong emphasis on mastery of fundamentals and thorough conceptual understanding.

Sharani, director, said that with the JEE Main being an online exam for the past three years, Narayana has kept pace with technology and has given students the same online exam experience with the new JEE 2021 pattern.

Puneet Kothapa, executive director, Narayana Group, expressed his confidence that the students of Narayana would continue their winning streak in future as well.

