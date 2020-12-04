Narsampet Govt Degree College to get a facelift

As part of the renovation works taken up by the college management, revamping of the digital library, computer lab and zoology lab has been taken up in the college

Warangal Rural: One of the oldest Government Degree Colleges in erstwhile Warangal, Narsampet Government Degree College (GDC), is all set to get a facelift with Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Telangana, Navin Mittal and Warangal Rural Collector M Haritha keen on developing the college on par with corporate colleges. As part of the renovation works taken up by the college management, revamping of the digital library, computer lab and zoology lab has been taken up in the college. Besides, flooring, false ceiling and painting works were taken up at the college.

Speaking to Telangana Today, college Principal Lt Dr B Chandramouli said they were also going to renovate the departments and set up a garden in premises of the campus besides installing CCTV cameras and construction of the compound wall.

“Navin Mittal accorded permission to utilise accumulated fund of Rs 21 lakh to the college for renovation work while Haritha is also extending her support for the development of the institution. She provided furniture worth Rs 55,000 for the digital library and Telangana Skills Knowledge Center (TSKC) lab, and sanctioned Rs 4.50 lakh for construction of toilets for girls and Rs 5 lakh for filling ground with earth gravel on the campus,” he said.

Established in 1984, the Narsampet GDC is offering various undergraduate (UG) courses for students from socially and economically backward sections. It was accredited by NAAC in 2015 and is going for reaccreditation.

“The college has qualified and experienced faculty members who are engaged in online classes and also prepared hundreds of YouTube classes during the Covid-19 pandemic period,” Chandramouli said, adding that they had also organised a national conference before lockdown and an online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) via ZOOM during the lockdown period. “I also thank local MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy for his continuous support and encouragement in the development of the college,” the Principal added.

