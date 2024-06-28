National capital comes to a standstill after heavy rains

People post videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 10:32 AM

People wade through a waterlogged road amid rains, in New Delhi on Friday morning, — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.

In a post on X, the traffic police said, “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.” Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. One person died and five were injured in the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.