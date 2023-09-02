National capital decks up for G20 summit on September 9-10

Visuals show illuminated G20 logos installed at the nearest prominent footpath and road roundabouts of Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan tunnel

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sat - 2 September 23

PTI Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 summit which will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10, several arterial roads and other important areas in the city have been given a facelift.

Visuals show illuminated G20 logos installed at the nearest prominent footpath and road roundabouts of Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Graffitis, sculptures and fountains have also been installed to give the city an aesthetic look. Several metro stations received a makeover with fresh coat of paint on their buildings, pillars, boundary walls and parking lots.

Earlier, in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police put in place a slew of restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the national capital.

A press release issued by the Delhi Traffic Police said that despite sharing the traffic advisory on social media handles and websites of the Delhi Traffic Police, it is still receiving a lot of queries from the public about its traffic management plan for the summit.

In reference to this, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a list of replies to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the traffic regulations in the city during the event.

To manage traffic effectively, advanced traffic control measures and technologies may be deployed during the G-20 Summit. These can include smart traffic signals, real-time traffic updates through mobile apps and traffic surveillance systems to ensure smooth flow and minimize congestion.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

This year’s summit is the 18th G20 event and India’s first in terms of presidency. The theme of this year’s G20 is “Vasundhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Family.” The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.