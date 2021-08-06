National Fisheries Development Board inks pact with Punjab National Bank

Dr Suvarna, Chief Executive, NFDB said the MoU will harness the untapped potential of the fisheries sector in tying up the individuals/private entrepreneurs of both FIDF and Entrepreneur Models

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has entered into an MoU with Punjab National Bank to extend financial lending through the bank.

The government created the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) in 2018-19 and is being implemented with a total fund size of Rs 7,522.48 crore comprising Rs 5,266.40 crore to be raised by Nodal Lending Entities (NLE), like NABARD, NCDC & all scheduled banks.

Dr Suvarna, Chief Executive, NFDB said the MoU will harness the untapped potential of the fisheries sector in tying up the individuals/private entrepreneurs of both FIDF and Entrepreneur Models under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for availing bank loan from PNB, pan-India.

CHSS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB, said, “PNB with 10,641 branches 13,781 delivery channels and 12,518 Business Correspondents,116 Loan processing centres of Retail, Agrl, & MSME loans and 137 Loan processing centres for Mid Corporate Credit including MSME loans for quick-processing.”

Meanwhile, Mallikarjuna Rao inaugurated [email protected] outlet (EASE Banking Outlet) at Aditya Enclave, near Ameerpet Metro Station.

He said,“[email protected] outlet will be loaded with 5 Kiosks i.e ATM, Bunch Note Acceptor, Account opening Kiosk, Card issuance Kiosk & Internet enabled Kiosk and provide ‘One Stop Experience’ to the customers in availing banking and financial services without visiting branch and using the banking features beyond business hours”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .