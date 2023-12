Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to system failure

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the country's power monopoly, is working to restore power, CEB spokesperson Noel Priyantha said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:51 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Srilanka is facing a nation wide power outage due to a system failure, a government official said on Saturday.

The Ceylon Electricity Board informed the consumers that the restorations are underway and it may take few hours to completely restore the power supply.