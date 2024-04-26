Lanka SSL inaugurates Hyderabad office

Utilizing high-quality raw materials from reputed suppliers like JSW Steel, TATA Steel, and Hindustan Zinc, Lanka SSL ensures top-notch finished products.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: Lanka Special Steels Limited (Lanka SSL), Sri Lanka’s leading manufacturer of galvanized steel wire, inaugurated their Hyderabad office along with their international product lines ‘Lanka Special Steels Poultry 300’ and ‘Lanka Special Steels Premium 100’. Their high-quality products aim to attract business in the poultry and fencing sectors of India.

Utilizing high-quality raw materials from reputed suppliers like JSW Steel, TATA Steel, and Hindustan Zinc, Lanka SSL ensures top-notch finished products. Their galvanized steel wires are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 30,000Mt per annum. It also has a 25-year service life guarantee at its best conditions.

During the opening of the Hyderabad office, S.D.R. Arudpragasam, Chairman of E.B. Creasy Group which owns Lanka SSL, emphasized on the importance of global expansion and diversification. “Lanka SSL will contribute in no small measure to the growing needs of the poultry industry in India by providing a high-quality product. This will help the tenderfoots in the poultry market to make their capital investment with a long-life guarantee,” he stated.

The new product lines are supported by their Indian distributor Salem Weld Mesh.