Navia Life Care to on-board docs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Navia Life Care, a health-tech startup from Gurugram, is looking to expand its presence in Telangana and Hyderabad by on-boarding 1,000-1,500 doctors with 350-500 coming from the city itself in the next few months. Currently, the startup has about 400 doctors from this region. All over India, the 2016-founded startup has on-boarded 8,000 doctors from 400 cities with about 60-65 per cent of them coming from tier-2 cities and beyond.

The startup uses digital tools and artificial intelligence to help doctors and patients connect better and work with hospitals on providing digital prescriptions and electronic health records. Besides, it also has digital solutions for the front office of the hospital and helps patients by providing medicine reminders and remote monitoring service once the patient gets discharged.

“When we started in 2016, we saw many loopholes and gaps in the way digital technologies were being adopted by healthcare institutions and that is when we came up with solutions that are not just easy for doctors and hospitals but also for patients as well. We have an ambitious vision to enable more than 250,000 doctors and over 200 million patients in over 10 countries by our digital health platforms by 2025. However, currently, we are focused on expanding our presence in different specialisations through specific solutions. We are planning to have our products in the hands of about 45,000 doctors in the next 12-15 months,” said Gaurav Gupta, co-founder, Navia Life Care.

The Telangana and Hyderabad markets are extremely important for the startup as it sees a lot of traction and a high rate of adoption for its digital solutions from this region which has a huge presence of hospitals and the healthcare sector. It offers its prescription output in Telugu and has options in nine regional languages on the platform.

Post the pandemic, Navia has seen tremendous growth and traction for its platform as there was a growing demand for digital healthcare service.

