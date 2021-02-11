NCC Ltd Q3 net profit dips

The company has reported an EBITDA of Rs 239.31 crore and net profit of Rs 70.30 crore as against Rs 250.01 crore and Rs 110.31 crore reported respectively in the corresponding quarter.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based NCC reported a total income of Rs 1,942.85 crore for the third quarter of the current year as against Rs 2,149.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company has reported an EBITDA of Rs 239.31 crore and net profit of Rs 70.30 crore as against Rs 250.01 crore and Rs 110.31 crore reported respectively in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 4,732.40 crore for the nine months period of the current year as against Rs 6,164.05 crore in the corresponding nine months period of the previous year.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 145.64 crore for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2020 as against Rs 271.67 crore reported respectively in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On consolidated basis, the company has reported a total income of Rs 2,150.69 crore for the third quarter of the current year as against Rs 2,282.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company has reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to Rs 71.20 crore as against Rs 103.83 crore respectively in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company has reported a total income of Rs 5,222.99 crore for the nine months of the current year as against Rs 6,652.74 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year.

In the third quarter of the current year, the company has secured orders aggregating to Rs 11,861 crore and the total order book stood at Rs 39,182 crore as on 31st December, 2020.

