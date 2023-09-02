NCW seeks comprehensive report in 5 days over naked parading incident of woman in Rajasthan

By IANS Published Date - 01:40 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday condemned the ‘harrowing incident’ of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh in which a woman was paraded naked.

In a tweet, the NCW said, “NCW vehemently condemns the harrowing incident in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. A woman was molested, stripped, and recorded on video. Despite it happening two days ago, police inaction is unacceptable. Rekha Sharma has instructed the state’s DGP to promptly arrest the culprits and invoke necessary IPC provisions. We demand a comprehensive report within 5 days.”

The incident, which took place at Nichalkota village of Pratapgarh district. came to light after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. Both the victim and the accused belong to a tribal community, officials said on Friday, adding that the victim’s former father-in-law and his family members are the accused in the case. ”

As soon as the information was received, the Superintendent of Police (SP) along with the Deputy SP and other police officer immediately reached the spot,” they said.

SP Amit Kumar said that an FIR has been registered and six teams have been formed to detain the accused.