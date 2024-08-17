Nearly 650 people killed in Bangladesh violence, finds UN report

Says nearly 400 deaths were reported between July 16 and August 4 while around 250 people were reportedly killed following new wave of protests between August 5 and 6

By PTI Published Date - 17 August 2024, 01:08 PM

Dhaka/Geneva: Nearly 650 people have been killed in the recent unrest in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11, the UN Human Rights Office has said in a preliminary report, suggesting a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into reports of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

According to the 10-page report titled ‘Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh’, nearly 400 deaths were reported between July 16 and August 4 while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between August 5 and 6, leading to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The available public reports by media and the protest movement itself claimed that between July 16 and August 11, more than 600 people were killed due to the wave of violence following the Anti-Discriminatory Student demonstrations. The number of reported killings in revenge attacks since that time remains to be determined, the report, released on Friday in Geneva, said.

Several deaths were reported between August 7 and 11, including those who died while undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the violence, the UNHCR report suggested. Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists and several security forces personnel, it said, adding that thousands of protesters and bystanders were injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

The report said the reported toll was likely an underestimate as information collection faced a hindrance by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown. Furthermore, hospitals were reportedly prevented by State authorities from providing details of those killed and injured, the report suggested.

Triggered by the reinstatement of a quota system for the allocation of jobs in civil services, the student protests in Bangladesh in mid-June turned violent, with reports of severe human rights violations by security forces. “There are strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response to the situation,” the report said.

“Additional, alleged violations, that also warrant thorough, impartial and transparent investigations included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, as well as severe restrictions on the exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly,” the report said.

There were also reports of looting, arson and attacks on members of religious minorities, as well as reprisals against and revenge killings of members of the former ruling party and police following the resignation of Hasina on August 5, the report said. On August 15, mobs armed with bamboo sticks, iron rods and pipes reportedly assaulted the former Prime Minister’s Awami League Party supporters who had gathered to pay their tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary.

The UN report emphasised the importance of rapidly restoring law and order, as well as the need for effective measures to prevent further loss of life, violence and acts of reprisals. “Law enforcement agencies need to receive clear instructions and training on the use of force, in line with international human rights standards. They must protect populations at risk against any retaliatory or revenge violence, including minority communities,” the report said.