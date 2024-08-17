Hindus in Australia hold rally for safety of minorities in Bangladesh

Rallies took place in several cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, and saw participation from people of all ages, from children to elderly

By IANS Published Date - 17 August 2024, 11:42 AM

Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha has also organised processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.

Melbourne: The Hindu community held rallies across Australia on Saturday, calling for global awareness and action against ongoing attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The rallies took place in several cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, and saw participation from people of all ages, from children to the elderly. In Melbourne, a large group of Hindus gathered at Treasury Gardens, near the Victorian Parliament House, to raise their voices against the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, according to a statement by ‘Hindus of Australia’ on X.

Despite the unfavourable weather, the spirit of the Hindu community in Melbourne remained unshaken, everyone showed solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus’ a powerful display of unity and resilience, informed ‘Hindus of Australia’ on X.

Similarly, a rally in Sydney emphasised these sentiments, while an earlier rally in Brisbane on Friday highlighted the dangers faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh. ‘Hindus of Australia’ on X, appreciated the bravery of those attending the rally despite the potential risks their families might face back home due to their absence.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had sent an ‘open letter’ to Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, expressing “profound sorrow and concern” over a particular group’s “unprecedented violence” against the minorities.

The letter mentioned that the communal violence, which began immediately after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka, has caused “widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty” among the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. “According to organisational details and media reports, thousands of Hindu families have become destitute while many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period,” it said.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha has also organised processions and rallies to protest against the recent vandalism, arson, looting, and attacks on the Hindu community across the country.