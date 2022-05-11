Need to focus on road safety measures to avoid accidents stressed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:05 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Suryapet: The district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday instructed the officials of department concerned to take up road safety measures to bring down road accidents on National Highway No. 65 and also on Panchayat Raj roads in the district. Speaking at road safety committee meeting attended by officials of police and GMR here, he said that road safety measures including bollards, radium stickering and caution boards should be setup at 29 black spots, which were identified as accident prone places in the state. He underlined the need for laying of additional service roads at the towns where traffic flow would be high. Power blinkers and caution sign boards should be set up at the selected places on National Highway No.65. He also instructed the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the setting up of speed breakers on the service roads at the villages along with the national highway.

He also instructed the officials to focus on unofficial U-turns on approach roads to avoid accident. He also asked the officials of Road and Buildings (R&B) to set up speed breakers at the accident prone areas on Panchayat Ray roads. He also directed the police officials to increase the patrolling on National Highway. Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad, GMR project manager Srikanth and officials of R&B and transport department were also attended the meeting.