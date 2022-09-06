NEET UG 2022 results to be declared on Wednesday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the entrance test for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities across the country

Hyderabad: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in the country will be declared on Wednesday, as per the schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the entrance test for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities across the country apart from 14 cities outside India on July 17. The examination was also held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

The agency had uploaded the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The last date to challenge the answer key concluded on September 2.

Challenges made by the candidates would be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate was found correct, the answer key would be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result would be prepared and declared, the NTA had said.