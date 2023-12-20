| Neither Arvind Kejriwal Nor His Army Is Scared Aap Mp Sushil Gupta On Ed Summons Against Delhi Cm

“Neither Arvind Kejriwal nor his army is scared”: AAP MP Sushil Gupta on ED summons against Delhi CM

By ANI Published Date - 11:27 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Jhajjar: In response to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)’s fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with liquor ‘scam’ case, party MP Sushil Gupta said that neither Kejriwal nor his supporters are intimidated by such actions.

“Neither Arvind Kejriwal nor his army is going to be scared. They may serve as many notices as they want. Modi can put him behind bars, people of Delhi are saying ‘jhukna nahi hai’ (we won’t bow down). We will run the government from jail, but we won’t be scared,” Gupta said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Delhi CM was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law.” “The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law,” Kejriwal had stated in his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED.

He further alleged that the said summons appears to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Arvind Kejriwal’s Deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise policy. the policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.