Techie quits job, turns successful food entrepreneur

The younger daughter of groceries trader Satyanarayana quit a job at TCS after working for four years and started the page on Instagram and began sharing videos of the delicacies on it in 2022.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 June 2024, 06:27 PM

Mancherial: In narrow bylanes of nondescript Nennal mandal centre, while her villagers and contemporaries are taking up farm operations, a girl is busy in preparing various authentic snacks, pickles, sweets, powders, fryums, masalas, millet products and instant mixes in two rooms of their house by engaging 10 women workers in different tasks.

She taps her mobile phone and responds to her clients from far off places when possible. Meet Chiluveru Sahithi, an engineering graduate who is drawing the attention of many for succeeding in her entrepreneurial venture by receiving orders from customers belonging to not only several parts of Telangana, but Non-Resident of India (NRI) in America, Canada, UK and Australia.

She is able to tickle taste buds of foodies across the globe by cooking delicious yet authentic 40 types of snacks, 15 varieties of pickles, various sweets, powders, fryums, masalas, millet products and instant mixes and by posting videos of eatables on Instagram page titled ‘Flavours of Telugu.’

“I merged my passion for cooking with my dream of becoming an entrepreneur, giving birth to this business idea, which also enabled me to create employment opportunities for 10 others directly and 10 indirectly.

This venture is generating an income equivalent to the salary of a software engineer with 15 years of experience,” Sahithi told ‘Telangana Today.’

It was during Covid-19 lockdown, the 26-year old mulled the idea of entering the sector of food business. She used to post videos of delicacies cooked by her mother on the popular photo and video sharing networking service.

The videos evoked a great response from NRIs and foodies present on the site, inspiring Sahithi to enter into her favourite field.

She dedicated herself completely to the venture in 2023. She stated that she was now accepting orders from foodies residing in US, Australia, Germany and some other countries, Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

The inspiring girl shared that she was initially registering one or two orders per day, but now seeing around 30 to 40 orders a day, reflecting phenomenal growth of her business.

“I am very happy and proud that I could help the society in some way and create jobs for others. I am able to achieve this from a small village with very limited resources, including tacky public transportation,” she beamed.

She disclosed that customers compare the taste and quality with that of eatables prepared by their grandparents. She stated that she was aiming to make the flavours of Telugu a top brand and to expand services in Hyderabad soon. She opined that consistency in offering the quality was her success formula.